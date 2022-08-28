Dave Nelson is hoping a few of his Wildcat runners can break away from the pack.
Sophomore Liz den Daas did just that at the season-opening Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Watertown High School.
Den Daas led the Wildcats to a runner-up finish at the invite by taking ninth overall.
“Liz is just a strong runner,” said Nelson, the Verona girls cross country team’s head coach. “Being a sophomore she’s still in that learning phase. I think this year more than ever she’s coming in really hungry. She knows what she’s capable of. Nothing against the pack approach, but we do need someone to get up there and represent us farther up in the race.”
Den Daas clocked in with a time of 22 minutes, 5.23 seconds.
“It was a really good first race for me, it was better than last year so can’t be too mad,” den Daas said. “But I definitely have high expectations for myself and for the rest of the meets this year.”
Den Daas said she focused on getting off to a fast start at the opener.
“Last year I tended to pace a lot of races too much when I should have been pushing more,” den Daas said. “Today I really decided to go out and be in the front and stay in the front.”
Junior Lexi Remiker placed a spot back in 10th with a time of 22:11.32.
Remiker and den Daas challenge each other, according to Nelson.
“It’s been really fun,” den Daas said. “I love having that competition. I’m definitely a competitor so it’s nice to have someone to push you. At the end of the day we’re each other's biggest supporters too.”
Verona was rounded out with a pack of three runners: Senior Sotera Boado (15th, 22:31.36) and juniors Raelyn Bartels (16th, 22:32.7) and Sophie Petta (17th, 22:33.28).
“We’re a team that has a pack of runners,” Nelson said. “We’re hoping to get a couple to push the group forward. It’s going to be one of those throughout the year that whoever is having the best day on that given day, they need to lead the group and they just need to spur them forward as a pack. Everyone else just has to tag along for the ride.”
Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock finished first overall with a time of 19:28.31 to lead the Silver Eagles to first with 44 points.
Verona ended with 62 points, 39 points clear of third-place Watertown Luther Prep (101).