A cloudy and cool start turned into a sticky and humid race and several girls during the Verona Invitational had to battle heat exhaustion.
Verona senior Lexi Remiker finished 13th place with a time of 20 minutes, 44.7 seconds on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Stewart’s Woods. The top 40 runners earned medals.
“I wanted to represent Verona well and be as high up as I could since it’s our home invite,” Remiker said. “I wanted to be top 10, but I wanted to run a way better time than I did. I ran slower than last week and that wasn’t fun.”
Verona finished seventh place with 276 points out of 27 teams. Senior Liz den daas, one of the Wildcats’ top two runners, battled heat exhaustion, but finished the race well below her typical pace in a 5,000-meter run.
Verona senior Ava Bogen took 55th (22:28.6) and senior Sophie Petta placed 66th (22:52). Sophomore teammate Emma Larson finished 68th (22:53) and junior Nicole Chase placed 86th (23:31.2).
“We wanted to finish in the top 10,” Remiker said. “I had an awful race and you think we would have placed worse than seventh. The heat was really bad the whole race. I was just exhausted.”
Remiker said she was passed by about five runners over the final 800-meters.
“When I got passed I was planning on how I was going to collapse to the ground when I finished,” she said. “I just wasn’t feeling it during the race. I wasn’t feeling that confident.”
Madison West captured the team title 59-84 over Lincolnway Central/New Lenox. Brea Counihan of Lincolnway Central/New Lenox won the individual championship with a time of 19:17.8. The Regents had four of the top 11 runners, led by senior Anna Wickizer – who finished fifth (20:12.5) – and Audrey Culp who took ninth (20:38.4).
Verona coach Dave Nelson said Verona is continuing to build for the end of the season. He’s not putting too much stock into times in September when it’s the races in October that count the most.
“We definitely wanted to be in the top 10,” he said. “It’s early in the season and we came into this meet not rested and didn’t take the time to get everyone to run their best for this meet. We are trying to build for the future. Hopefully, the work we put in now will pay off.”
The Wildcats’ No. 2-4 runners were separated by only 25 seconds. Bogen improved her time by 28 seconds this year in the Verona Invitational compared to last season.
Chase improved her time by 3:21 in this invite compared to last year.
“She has learned about how to race and learned how to compete,” Nelson said.
Verona will run in the Stevens Point Invitational on Saturday. Sept. 9.
“It will be a good test for us,” Nelson said. “It will be interesting to see how we navigate a larger field of teams and it’s nice to run against some teams we usually don’t run against like DC Everest, Wausau East, Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids and Assumption.”