Lexi Remiker has looked up to past state qualifiers.
Now the Verona junior gets to run alongside them.
Remiker qualified for the WIAA Division 1 girls state cross country meet after taking seventh at a Division 1 sectional meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Linde Field in DeForest.
“I’m really excited,” Remiker said. “I’ve always looked up to people who were able to make it. Now I get to go and run with them and see what I can really do.”
Remiker is the first girls runner to represent Verona at a fall state meet since Julia Pletta in the 2017 season. Anna Knueve qualified for the state meet during the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021.
“Just getting anyone there will bring up every girl in the program to realize if they put in the work, it’s there for them to go get,” Verona girls head coach Dave Nelson said.
Remiker will run at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“I got my goal accomplished but I just didn’t feel the best,” Remiker said. “I thought I wasn’t going to qualify. I passed a girl and heard my coaches and teammates. I thought I must be going after that.”
Waunakee won the sectional title with 47 points, followed by runner-up Middleton’s 67 points. Verona finished in sixth with 111 points. Waunakee and Middleton are ranked No. 9 and No. 14 in the state. The Wildcats came in as the 19th-ranked team in Wisconsin. The top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying state teams advance out of the sectional.
“It’s an extremely strong sectional,” Nelson said. “We thought we had an outside chance.”
Remiker did some work late to finish as the third individual state qualifier, clocking in with a time of 19 minutes, 46.28 seconds.
“Counting kids, you’re kind of figuring Waunakee and West are going to make it,” Nelson said. “When you see Middleton in front of her (Remiker), Monona Grove in front of her and then the DeForest girls ran extremely courageous. When you see them in front of her and you’re counting up your like Lexi, top five is up there, you have to get at least one. She got there.”
Waunakee’s Cianna Wipperfurth won the race with a time of 18:55.88.
Verona’s Sotera Boado took 23rd overall with a time of 20:47.88. Raelyn Bartels (31st) and Ava Bogen (32nd) placed back-to-back with times of 21:23.84 and 21:24.75, respectively. Hannah Dohnal rounded out the Wildcat top five with a time of 21:46.10, good for 40th.
Liz den Daas – the team’s No. 2 runner – wasn’t able to finish the race after an injury.
“We didn’t do how we wanted, but we gave it all we had,” Remiker said.