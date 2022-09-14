Before the season, Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson urged the need for one of the Wildcats’ runners to break away to the front of the pack.
It looks like Verona has a top runner emerging in junior Lexi Remiker, who finished eighth place at the Stevens Point Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point. Remiker had two top-10 finishes in two meets last week. She helped Verona finish third in the 13-team invitational with 92 points, one point behind runner-up Assumption and within striking distance of Stevens Point (87).
Remiker took sixth in the Verona Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Stewart’s Woods in Verona.
“I wanted to get a medal originally, but when I found out there were only going to be eight teams, I knew it wasn’t as important to get a medal,” Remiker said. “I just wanted to have a good race and feel good. I really didn’t have a goal time.”
Nelson likes the mindset he has seen from Remiker early in the season.
“The team has been in need of someone to push forward and give us a first runner with fewer points,” Nelson said. “I think that Lexi’s confidence is starting to match up with her abilities.”
SPASH Invitational
Verona had four runners in the top 26 to finish third in the Stevens Point Invitational on Sept. 10, in Stevens Point.
Remiker ran the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 32.70 seconds. Sophomore teammate Liz den Daas took 16th (21:18.5). The gap between the Wildcats’ No. 2 and No. 5 runners was just 32 seconds.
“Liz is ready to join Lexi further up in the race,” Nelson said. “She just needs that one positive experience to confirm it in her mind that she belongs up there.”
Junior Raelyn Bartels finished 25th (21:33.80) and senior Sotera Boado placed 26th (21”35.60). Junior teammate Ava Bogen rounded out the top five with a time of 21:40.70.
Verona Invitational
The Wildcats had five of the top 18 runners to take third in the Verona Invitational on Sept. 6, at Stewart’s Woods.
Remiker finished sixth with a time of 21:37. Den Daas took 11th (22:04) followed by Boado in 14th (22:07.
“I kind of started giving up in the middle, but I thought the trophy would have been nice,” Remiker said. “I just had to keep going. My teammates were near me so I wanted to push them.”
Since this was the first of two invitationals in six days, the goal of the invitational changed.
“We wanted to just go have fun and still try our best,” Remiker said. “The goal was to do our best and treat it kind of like a workout.”
Madison West captured the championship 21-64 over New Glarus/Monticello. Verona took third with 65 points in the seven-team invitational.
Senior teammate Hannah Dohnal placed 16th (22:10) and Bartels finished 18th (22:19).
Verona will have a two-week break between races. The Wildcats are in action next at the Midwest Invitational Sept. 24.
Nelson said hopefully the team can use the two weeks of practice to build some fitness and prepare to have some great performances at the Midwest Invitational.