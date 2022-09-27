Verona junior Lexi Remiker ran to an 18th-place finish at the Midwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
Remiker ran the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 34.9 seconds and was the Wildcats’ top performer in a field that featured 258 runners from 39 teams. The Wildcats took 16th with 455 points. Waunakee outdueled Hinsdale Central, Illinois 102-149 for the team title. Waunakee had four of the top 22 runners.
Verona senior Sotera Boado took 77th (20:37.8) and senior Hannah Dohnal placed 80th (20:39.8). Junior Ava Bogen took 133rd place (21:24.3) and sophomore Lizzy Mueller placed 161st (21:40.3).
Hinsdale Central's Sarah Fischer ran to the individual championship with a time of 17:42.2.