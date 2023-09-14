The Verona girls cross country team placed sixth at the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Lake Farm County Park.
The Wildcats scored 96 points at the eight-team meet. Madison West finished first with 14 points.
Freshman Kayley Dunn led Verona in the freshman/sophomore race with a time of 22 minutes, 51.5 seconds, good for 13th out of 122 runners. Freshman Paige Vant (23:49) and sophomore Lilly Marks (24:06.2) placed 24th and 25th, respectively. Sophomore Nadia Mueller finished 40th with a time of 24:49.8. Freshman Kailyn Jacobson rounded out the freshman/sophomore top five for Verona with a time of 25:08.7, good for 45th.
The Wildcats were paced by junior Lauren Hoffman in the junior/senior race. Hoffman clocked in at 23:57.4 to finish 24th out of 76 runners. Junior Kate Rawlins went 27:22.2 to take 54th.