If everything went her way, Verona sophomore Annika Rufenacht envisioned bringing home some hardware from the WIAA Division 1 state diving meet on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Rufenacht took 15th with a score of 375.05 points. The score by Rufenacht was 67.9 points less than at the Division 1 Milton sectional and 10 points less than last season at state.
"It definitely wasn't my best performance of the season," Rufenacht said. "I'm happy with how it went and that I made it this far."
Rufenacht set a season-high score of 443 points last week in the Division 1 Milton sectional.
"It was definitely intense this week and the judging was more difficult and they looked at it more in depth,” she said.
The diving scores across the board were much lower. Arrowhead senior Sydney Nelson captured the state title with 437 points, which was just ahead of Badger sophomore Wylde Chupich. The standards for diving at state were much higher than the sectional.
"We kind of expected it and we knew going into sectionals it would be scored a little bit higher," Rufenacht said. "Everyone is judged differently at sectionals, but judged the same way here. It definitely can swing a lot differently."
It marked the second straight season that Rufenacht competed at the state diving meet. In the alternate fall season last spring, she finished sixth out of 14 divers.
After the first four rounds, Rufenacht was in 18th place in a field of 24 divers. She moved up to 16th after the semifinals to earn a spot in the finals.
"I made it the farthest I possibly could," she said. "There's nothing else I could have asked for."
Varsity participants must complete 11 dives. There are five categories of dives a varsity participant must complete, including front, back, inward reverse and twist. The back, inward and twist dives can be either front or backward dives.
In her first eight dives, Rufenacht performed a backflip with two and a half twists that has a difficulty of 3.0. It was one of the hardest levels of difficulty for a dive at state.
Rufenacht said she didn't feel like she had to perform the backflip with a two and a half twist dive to make the finals that included the top 16 divers.
Rufenacht said she performs the dives how her coach puts them in order for a particular meet. She soaked up the experience of the state diving meet.
"You can see what everyone else does throughout the state and what you can improve on yourself for next year," she said.
She said getting the rotation of the reverse dives down is her biggest challenge.