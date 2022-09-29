Senior Audrey Stoesz and sophomore Laila Ehiorobo both finished in the top 10 to lead the Verona girls golf team to a sectional berth after finishing fourth at a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon.
Laila Ehiorobo
Verona's Laila Ehiorobo hits a tee shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Verona's Laila Ehiorobo hits a tee shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Audrey Stoesz
Verona's Audrey Stoesz watches a chip shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lily Haessig
Verona's Lily Haessig watches a tee shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Maren Weime
Verona's Maren Weime connects on a shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Courtney Schmidt
Verona's Courtney Schmidt watches a tee shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Laila Ehiorobo
Verona's Laila Ehiorobo follows through during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lily Haessig
Verona's Lily Haessig hits an iron shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Oregon sophomore Delainey Halverson finished first overall with an 84 to lead the Panthers to the regional title. Mount Horeb (392), Monona Grove (394) and Verona (411) all advanced out of the six-team regional.
Stoesz led the Wildcats with a 99 on the par-72 course, good for ninth overall. Ehiorobo was just a shot back with a 100 to take 10th. Stoesz shot a 51 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine, while Ehiorobo carded a 49 on the front and a 51 on the back.
Sophomore Lily Haessig tied for 12th overall with a 102. Verona was rounded out with freshman Maren Wieme’s 110. Senior Courtney Schmidt carded a 118.