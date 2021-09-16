The Verona girls golf team defeated Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference dual Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.
The Wildcats put up a score of 407, while the Purple Knights fielded an incomplete team score.
Laila Ehiorobo led Verona with a 95 on the par-72 course. Ehiorobo fired a 50 on the front nine and a 45 on the back. Two strokes behind was teammate Audrey Stoesz, who carded a 50 on the front nine and a 47 on the back to earn a score of 97.
Lily Haessig recorded a 101 with a front nine score of 54 and a back nine score of 47. The Wildcats were rounded out with Nina Donny’s 114. Zara Seeley shot a 121 for Verona.
Beloit Memorial’s Sara Ramsden scored a 39 on the front and a 40 on the back to finish with a meet-best 79. The Purple Knights had just two golfers compete on Tuesday.