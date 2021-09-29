Verona freshman Laila Ehiorobo tied for ninth to lead the Verona girls golf team to a runner-up finish at a WIAA Division 1 regional Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
Ehiorobo carded a 92 to tie with Mount Horeb’s Emily Wallace. The Verona freshman scored a 49 on the front nine, but shaved off six strokes on the back with a 43.
Oregon senior Emily Hopp carded a 77 to finish first out of 37 golfers. Hopp’s score was six strokes better than Madison Memorial’s Natalie Rauwolf’s 83, which was good for second place.
Oregon collected 340 strokes to run away with the regional that was hosted by Madison Memorial. Verona earned-runner up honors with a 387. Mount Horeb and Monona Grove advanced to sectionals with scores of 391 and 393, respectively. The top four teams made it out of regionals.
Verona junior Audrey Stoesz tied for 12th overall with a 95. Stoesz shot a 50 on the front nine and a 45 on the back.
Freshman Lily Haessig and senior Zaya Seeley tied for 16th place with 100s to round out the Wildcats’ scoring.
Verona senior Nina Donny scored a 113.
Rauwolf, Madison La Follette’s Angelina Myhr, Stoughton’s Dulce Gefke and McFarland’s Megan Gates all qualified for sectionals as individuals. The top four golfers from non-qualifying sectional teams move on from regionals.