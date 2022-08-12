A young Verona girls golf team played its best at the end of the season and the Wildcats made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional last year.
Three golfers return from that sectional team, including Audrey Stoesz, who shot a 93 to finish 27th at the sectional last year. The other returners are sophomores Laila Ehiorobo and Lily Haessig. Ehiorobo took ninth at the regional and shot a 97 to place 35th in the sectional last season. Ehiorobo is coming off an 11th-place finish in the Big Eight Conference tournament.
“We ended last season with our two best rounds of the season,” Verona coach Hanna Lois said. “We will take that as a jump into this year. I expect us to build on how we ended last season.”
Lois is counting on her three starters back to lead the way by example.
Lois is in her second year as the head coach for the Verona girls golf team. She played on Verona teams that won a Division 1 state title in 2014 and made three straight state tournament appearances. In college, she played all four years at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and averaged a career-low 83.2 strokes per 18 holes as a senior, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced her final spring season to be canceled.
Hanna’s father, Jon Rebholz is the Verona boys golf coach. Jon began coaching the girls team the year after Hanna graduated. She succeeds Gabby Curtis, a former University of Wisconsin golfer who served as the Verona girls golf coach for one season.
Lois said that Stoesz and Ehiorobo are contending to be the No. 1 golfer this year.
She’s looking forward to relying on the trio of returning players. Other golfers back for the Wildcats are seniors Zaya Seeley, Grace Baurer and Kelsie Erstad along with juniors Courtney Schmidt and Emma Linder.
“They are all motivated and big time team players,” Lois said. “They all played a huge role in leading the team last year as well so I think they will do a great job continuing to do that this year as well. They are a close group of girls and that helps the chemistry throughout the team.”
Middleton won the Big Eight Conference last year and finished third at the Division 1 state tournament. The Cardinals return two of their top five golfers – junior Vivian Cressman and Ellen Close and senior Amanda Beckman. Cressman tied for 20th at state last season.
Waunakee, a Badger East Conference team, is led by junior Izzy Stricker and Jordan Shipshock, who both led the Warriors to state last year. Stricker tied for 14th at state last season.
Sun Prairie will have three of its top four golfers back – seniors Isabel Royle, Sophia Royle and Margo Woldt.
Verona will open the season on Monday, Aug. 15 in the Madison Memorial Invitational; at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.