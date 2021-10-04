The Verona girls golf team wanted to break the 400 mark.
The Wildcats ended their season by doing it not once, but twice.
Verona capped its season by finishing sixth at a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Monday, Oct. 4, at Foxboro Golf Course.
Freshman Laila Ehiorobo tied for ninth to lead Verona to a runner-up finish at a WIAA Division 1 regional Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
The Wildcats carded a team score of 387.
“It was our first time breaking 400 as a team score, so that was exciting for us,” Verona head coach Hanna Rebholz said. “The girls played well. They were all pretty happy with their scores at the end of the day.”
Oregon Sectional
The Wildcats finished under the 400 mark for the second time this season with a 399.
Middleton senior Ellie Frisch tied for first with a 72 to lead the Cardinals to a sectional championship with a team score of 319. Waunakee sophomore Izzi Stricker tied for first with Frisch with a 72, leading the Warriors to a runner-up finish with a 321. Oregon placed third with a 339. The top two teams from the sectional advanced to state. Oregon’s Addison Sabel and Emily Hopp and Baraboo’s Caroline Lewison were the sectional’s individual state qualifiers.
While Ehiorobo led Verona at the regional meet, it was junior Audrey Stoesz leading the Wildcats at sectionals with a 93.
“She played smart golf today,” Rebholz said. “She didn’t always use her driver, she would tee off with her seven iron quite a bit.”
The score was good for 27th overall out of the 48-player field. Stoesz shot a 47 on the front nine and a 46 on the back.
Ehiorobo placed 35th with a score of 97. Freshman Lily Haessig and senior Nina Donny rounded out Verona’s 399 with a 102 and 107, respectively. Senior Zaya Seeley fired a 114.
Madison Memorial Regional
Oregon collected 340 strokes to run away with the regional that was hosted by Madison Memorial. Verona earned-runner up honors with a 387.
Mount Horeb and Monona Grove advanced to sectionals with scores of 391 and 393, respectively. The top four teams made it out of regionals.
Ehiorobo carded a 92 to tie with Mount Horeb’s Emily Wallace. The Verona freshman scored a 49 on the front nine, but shaved off six strokes on the back with a 43.
“Laila is a great golfer overall and she’s only a freshman,” Rebholz said. “She’s got so much room to get so much better. She’s so determined and wants to get better.”
Hopp carded a 77 to finish first out of 37 golfers. Hopp’s score was six strokes better than Madison Memorial’s Natalie Rauwolf’s 83, which was good for second place.
Stoesz tied for 12th overall with a 95. Stoesz shot a 50 on the front nine and a 45 on the back.
Haessig and Seeley tied for 16th place with 100s to round out the Wildcats’ scoring.
Donny scored a 113.
Rauwolf, Madison La Follette’s Angelina Myhr, Stoughton’s Dulce Gefke and McFarland’s Megan Gates all qualified for sectionals as individuals. The top four golfers from non-qualifying sectional teams moved on from regionals.