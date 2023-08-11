After making a surprise run to a WIAA Division 1 sectional last season, the Verona girls golf team is planning on building on that success.
The Wildcats have four golfers back from that team, led by junior Laila Ehiorobo, who finished 10th in the Division 1 Oregon regional last year.
The other golfers back are junior Lily Haessig, sophomore Maren Wieme and Courtney Schmidt. Haessig took 12th at the regional last season and 14th with a 96 at the Big Eight Conference Tournament at the Evansville Golf Course. Ehiorobo also had a top-20 finish at conference, tying for 18th place with a 101.
One big change is that Karli Gumz is taking over as the new Verona girls golf coach. Gumz is in her third year teaching sixth grade math and science at Core Knowledge Charter School. Gumz played golf at Onalaska High School.
“I have been looking for new ways to get involved in the school community,” she said. “Coaching is a perfect fit for me. I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge, fostering my players passion for the sport and being a positive influence for the team. Ultimately, my goal is to meet the players where they are at in the game and then help them improve from there. I want my girls to feel confident on and off the course.”
Verona finished sixth in the Big Eight last year and qualified for the sectional for the second straight year.
“Our goals for the upcoming season include striving for excellence in tournaments, exhibiting good sportsmanship and respect for our opponents and working towards continuous improvement at the team and individual level,” Gumz said.
She said the priorities the first week of practice are getting to know the players and establishing strong fundamental skills.
Gumz said the girls golfers put in the hard work in practice and they are dedicated to improving their skills.
“This will look like a lot of short game drills, refining players swings/stances/grip as needed and playing a few rounds of nine to see how the girls score,” Gumz said. “From there it’s all about goal setting and creating a plan to achieve our goals.”
She said consistent practice time will be devoted to target skill development.
Middleton captured the Big Eight championship last season after placing four golfers in the top seven, led by senior Vivian Cressman, a Navy golf commit. Cressman also led the Cardinals to a WIAA Division 1 state runner-up finish last season.
Janesville Craig senior Mya Nicholson – a Northern Iowa University basketball commit – won the individual conference title last year.
The Wildcats are looking to move up from a sixth-place finish in conference last year.
“To continue improving, the Verona girls golf team will need to put in consistent practice time, target skill development and remain focused on our team goals,” Gumz said. “I am so excited to see what the team can achieve this season.”
See newspaper for schedule.