The Verona girls golf team placed third at a Big Eight Conference quadrangular on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Yahara Golf Course.
The Wildcats posted a team score of 417. Janesville Parker won the quad with a score of 379, while Madison West earned runner-up honors with a 412. Madison East had an incomplete team score with just one player competing.
Lily Haessig led Verona with a 96 golfing out of the No. 2 spot. Laila Ehiorobo carded a 101. The Wildcats were rounded out with 110s from both Lexi Frye and Maren Wieme. Keilani Ehiorobo fired a 122.
Madison West’s Brooklyn Fleming had the low score at the quad with an 82.