Senior Audrey Stoesz and sophomore Laila Ehiorobo both finished in the top 10 to lead the Verona girls golf team to a sectional berth after finishing fourth at a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon.
Stoesz went on to have a strong showing at sectionals, leading Verona to sixth at the meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Golf Course.
Laila Ehiorobo
Verona's Laila Ehiorobo hits a tee shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Verona's Laila Ehiorobo hits a tee shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Audrey Stoesz
Verona's Audrey Stoesz watches a chip shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lily Haessig
Verona's Lily Haessig watches a tee shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Maren Weime
Verona's Maren Weime connects on a shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Courtney Schmidt
Verona's Courtney Schmidt watches a tee shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Laila Ehiorobo
Verona's Laila Ehiorobo follows through during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lily Haessig
Verona's Lily Haessig hits an iron shot during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
Photo by Jack Miller
Middleton Sectional
Stoesz finished 11th at the 48-player sectional with a score of 89. The Wildcats collected 392 strokes, just behind fifth-place Sun Prairie West’s 389.
Middleton (338) and Waunakee (341) both advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as teams. Reedsburg senior Ashleigh Johnson, Oregon junior Drew Hoffer and Oregon sophomore Addison Sabel were the three individual state qualifiers at the sectional.
Haessig shot a 94, while Ehirobo carded a 103. The Wildcats were rounded out with Schmidt’s 106.
Oregon Regional
Oregon sophomore Delainey Halverson finished first overall with an 84 to lead the Panthers to the regional title. Mount Horeb (392), Monona Grove (394) and Verona (411) all advanced out of the six-team regional.
“It was a tough day out there,” Verona head coach Hanna Lois said. “Cold and windy, and Bergamont is tougher to begin with. I don’t believe that we played our best golf and the girls don’t either. We talked for a while after the round about how they thought they played and areas of our game that we can drop strokes on.”
Stoesz led the Wildcats with a 99 on the par-72 course, good for ninth overall.
“Audrey tends to have a low-ball flight which played to her advantage on Wednesday with the winds out there,” Lois said.
Ehiorobo was just a shot back with a 100 to take 10th. Stoesz shot a 51 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine, while Ehiorobo carded a 49 on the front and a 51 on the back.
Haessig tied for 12th overall with a 102. Verona was rounded out with freshman Maren Wieme’s 110. Schmidt carded a 118.