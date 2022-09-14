Verona sophomore Lily Haessig tied for 20th place at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
The Wildcats swept a Big Eight Conference double dual from Sun Prairie East and Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
Middleton Invitational
Haessig shot her best round of the season to lead the Wildcats to an 11th-place finish at the Cardinal Invitational on Sept. 10, at the Pleasant View Golf Course.
Haessig shot an 89 to tie Madison Edgewood junior Jacklyn Thao and the Prairie School junior Kadyn Perry for 20th place. As a team, Verona shot a 388 to finish near the top half of the 19-team invitational.
Verona sophomore Laila Ehiorobo carded a 90 to take 24th place. Freshman teammate Maren Wieme shot a 101 to finish in a six-way tie for 57th. Senior Audrey Stoesz carded a 106 for 74th.
Middleton clipped Waunakee for the team title 326-333. Milton’s Hannah Dunk was the individual champion with a 2-over-par 74. The Cardinals had three of the top eight golfers to edge the Warriors.
Madison Memorial dual
Haessig won medalist honors after shooting an 80 in a double dual meet on Sept. 6, against Sun Prairie East and Madison Memorial at the Odana Hills Golf Course.
Ehiorobo shot a second-best 86 as the top four golfers for the Wildcats broke 100. Verona shot a 354, well ahead of Sun Prairie East’s 424. Madison Memorial didn’t have enough golfers to fill four slots and had an incomplete score. Stoesz carded a 94 and Wieme shot a 98.