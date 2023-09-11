Verona junior Lily Haessig finished in a tie for 22nd place out of 103 golfers at the Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Pleasant View Golf Course.
Haessig shot an 86 and was one of four golfers to tie for 22nd. Junior teammate Laila Ehiorobo carded an 89 to finish in a four-way tie for 32nd. Haessig and Ehiorobo led Verona to an eighth-place finish (377) out of 20 teams.
Middleton edged Waunakee for the team title by one stroke, 315-316. Oregon finished third (332).
Verona’s Lexi Frye shot a 100 to tie for 60th place. Both freshman Lauren Schleeper and junior Maren Wieme shot 102s to place in a five-way tie for 67th.
Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker shot a 7-under-par 65 to win medalist honors. Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock and Middleton’s Vivian Cressman both shot 1-under-par 71s to tie for second place. Middleton had three of the top nine golfers.