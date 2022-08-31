The Verona girls golf team finished 13th in the Coaches vs. Cancer Best Ball Invitational on Monday, Aug. 29, at the Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison.
The Wildcats shot a 74 and were 13th out of 20 teams. Big Eight Conference rival Middleton clipped Tomah for the team title 62-63.
Verona swept a double dual against Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Krueger Haskell Golf Course in Beloit. The Wildcats shot a 397, six strokes ahead of Janesville Craig. Beloit Memorial didn't field four scores and had an incomplete score.
Big Eight double dual
Verona’s Lily Haessig carded a 96 to finish third on the day for the Wildcats. Sophomore Laila Ehiorobo carded a 97 for the fourth-best score of the double dual.
Senior Audrey Stoesz and freshman Maren Wieme both shot a 102.
Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden and Mya Nicholson each shot a 2-over-par 74 to tie for medalist honors.