Members of the Verona girls golf team golfed for a cause on Monday, Aug. 28, in Madison.
The Wildcats finished seventh out of 22 teams in the Coaches vs. Cancer Scramble at the Maple Bluff Country Club. Verona shot a 69, one stroke behind Middleton and five shots away from Oregon and Bay Port – who tied for fourth place. Middleton won the scramble with a 59. The 22 girls golf teams combined to raise $47,386 for the American Cancer Society during the second annual Coaches vs. Cancer Scramble.
The Wildcats split a Big Eight Conference double dual with Middleton and Madison East/La Follette on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
Verona shot a 373 to beat Madison East/La Follette, which did not have enough players to earn a score. Middleton (323) swept the double dual.
With the split, Verona improves to 3-1 in the Big Eight Conference.
Verona junior Lily Haessig shot a team-best 84 to lead the Wildcats. Verona junior Laila Ehiorobo and sophomore Maren Wieme each carded a 94. Lauren Schleeper and Taylor Davis both shot a 109.