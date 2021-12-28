Senior forward Kaya Byce netted a hat trick and the top-ranked Madison Metro Lynx rolled to a 7-0 win over Wisconsin Valley Union in the first round of the Culver’s Cup Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Madison Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx (9-0) scored three goals in the first period. The Lynx have been on a tear, scoring seven goals five of their past six games during a nine-game winning streak.
Senior defenseman Ally Jacobson put the Metro Lynx on the board first with a goal at 9 minutes, 46 seconds in the first period. About two minutes later, Verona freshman forward Annalice Dalebroux scored on an assist by junior forward Anna Faulkner. Byce scored her first goal on an assist by Verona’s Emma Stebbeds at 13:01 to give the Metro Lynx a 3-0 lead.
Byce scored her second goal on a pass from Jacobson at the 7:39 mark of the second period. Faulkner scored about three minutes later on an assist by junior defenseman Jamie Steinmetz to extend Madison’s lead to 5-0. The Metro Lynx closed the third with a goal from senior Naomi Held (Madison West) on assists from Verona sophomore forward Brita Lake and sophomore defenseman Rowan Severson (Mount Horeb) at 12:23.
Byce capped the scoring with her third goal on assists from senior forward Hannah Kasdorf and Stebbeds at 8:49 in the third period. The Metro Lynx outshot Wisconsin Valley Union 34-14. Metro Lynx goaltender Abby Nutini had 14 saves.
The Metro Lynx will play Central Wisconsin in a second-round Culver’s Cup game at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.