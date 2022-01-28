Emma Stebbeds netted a hat trick to lead the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team to a 7–0 Badger Conference win over the Rock County Fury on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Telfer Park in Beloit.
Stebbeds scored two goals in the second period and added another score in the third.
Senior defenseman Ally Jacobsen recorded four points with two goals and a pair of assists. Senior forward Kaya Byce added two assists in the victory.
The Lynx (15-2, 8-0) scored two goals in both the first and second periods and added three more in the third. Senior forwards Alina Stiller and Rachel Mirwald both added one goal.
Madison outshot Rock County 47-17. Junior Addy Armstrong stopped 17 of 17 shots faced in goal for the Lynx.