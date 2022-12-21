Verona junior forward Emma Stebbeds scored five goals to lead the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op to two wins last week.
The Metro Lynx rolled by the Stoughton Icebergs 4-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Mandt Community Center. The Metro Lynx (5-2, 4-0 Badger Conference) then cruised past the Badger Lightning 6-0 on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Madison Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx were scheduled to host the Rock County Fury (5-2, 4-0 Badger) in a conference showdown on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Madison Ice Arena.
After graduating 11 seniors from a conference champion and WIAA Division 1 state qualifying team last season, the Metro Lynx are learning to play with new linemates and rotations, but remain unbeaten in the league.
“We are kind of replacing the skill with hard work,” Stebbeds said.
The Metro Lynx are looking to make a run to state for the third time in four years.
“Our love for the sport has not changed at all,” Metro Lynx coach Kathryn Anderson said. “I think that will be the key for us coming back this year.”
Metro Lynx 6, Badger Lightning 0
Stebbeds scored four goals and had an assist to power the Metro Lynx to a win over the Badger Lightning on Dec. 17, in Madison.
The Lynx scored two goals in the first period. Stebbeds scored her first goal at 4 minutes, 35 seconds in the first period. She had a second goal on an assist by senior Grace Bonnell to give the Lynx a 2-0 lead.
Stebbeds netted a hat trick with a goal at 4:35 in the second period. Madison scored three goals in the second period to put the game away. Stebbeds scored her fourth goal on an assist by Verona freshman forward Scout Elmer at 5:35.
Verona sophomore forward Annalice Dalebroux scored on a pass from Ella Cook at 11:08 to extend the Lynx’s lead to 5-0.
Bonnell capped the scoring with a goal on an assist by Stebbeds at 9:29 in the third period.
The Metro Lynx outshot the Badger Lightning 47-16. Madison goaltender Addie Armstrong had 16 saves.
Metro Lynx 4, Stoughton Icebergs 0
Junior defenseman Izzy Goldschmidt scored two goals to lead the Metro Lynx past the Icebergs on Dec. 13, at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
After a scoreless first period, the Lynx broke through for two goals in the second period. Rowan Severson scored on an assist by Stebbeds at 9:28 in the second period. About seven minutes later, Goldschmidt scored her first goal on assists from junior defenseman Natasha Davis and Bonnell to give the Lynx a 2-0 lead.
“We weren’t playing our game and weren’t playing as good as we could have,” Stebbeds said. “I think we kind of overlook every team and then we get confident and try to put it all on ourselves and not play as a team.”
She said the team started working harder and taking better shots in the second period.
Stebbeds scored on assists from senior forward Rachel Jasinski and junior forward Sophie Wilde at 5:14 in the third period. Goldschmidt scored her second goal on passes from senior forward Naomi Held and Elmer at 9:49.
“I think we just kind of came out a little flat footed,” Anderson said. “This is a team that bounces back quickly and recognizes what they need to do to get back to the level they play at.”
The Metro Lynx outshot the Icebergs 79-5. Armstrong had four saves.
Stoughton senior goaltender Aven Gruner had 75 saves.
“They have fantastic goaltending,” Anderson said. “Props to their goalie. We just needed to figure out how to get one past her and not into her. The answer wasn’t to shoot it into all of their defenders in front of the net. Just working the puck, getting people moving was kind of the answer tonight.”