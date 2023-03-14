Five Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey players received Badger All-Conference recognition on Saturday, March 11.
The Metro Lynx trio of senior Grace Bonnell (defenseman), junior Emma Stebbeds (forward) and senior Addie Armstrong (goaltender) each received first-team all-conference honors.
Stebbeds – of Verona – finished the season with 33 goals and 20 assists. Bonnell posted 19 goals and 33 assists.
In 23 regular season games, Armstrong had 16 wins and posted nine shutouts. She averaged 14.2 saves per game, surrendered only 1.28 goals per game and had a save percentage of .926.
Senior Jamie Steinmetz (defenseman) received second-team all-conference accolades and senior Rachel Jasinski (forward) was named honorable mention all-conference. In three postseason games, Jasinski had three goals and one assist.
The Lynx lost to the De Pere Bay Area co-op 4-1 in a state semifinal on March 2, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena. It marked the second straight tournament appearance for the Lynx and third in the past four years.
The Lynx finished the season 19-7 and won the Badger Conference championship – with a perfect 12-0 record – for the third straight season. The Lynx didn’t play a high school season in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.