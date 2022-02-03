Grace Bonnell’s third-period goal broke a 2-2 tie and lifted the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team to a 3-2 nonconference win over Viroqua on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Viroqua Community Arena.
Deadlocked at 2-2, Bonnell scored on a power play 55 seconds into the third for what proved to be the final goal of the game.
Senior defenseman Ally Jacobsen and Verona senior forward Rachel Mirwald were both credited with assists on the play.
Jacobsen scored the Metro Lynx’s (17-3) first goal of the game in the first period. Junior forward Rachel Jasinski found the back of the net in the second for the Lynx for the only score of the period. Mirwald and Jacobsen assisted on the score.
Jacobsen finished with a game-high three points.
Junior goalie Addy Armstrong stopped 18 shots for Madison. The Metro Lynx outshot the Blackhawks 30-20.