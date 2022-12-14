The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op split two games last week, but remained unbeaten in the Badger Conference.
The Metro Lynx (3-2, 2-0 Badger Conference) lost a nonconference game to the Lakeshore Lightning 5-2 on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Ozaukee Ice Center and that came after a 7-0 conference road win over Viroqua on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Viroqua Community Arena.
The Lakeshore Lightning (5-1) have beaten the Cap City Cougars – the Sun Prairie area co-op – twice this season and their only loss came to the Fox Cities Stars.
Lakeshore Lightning 5, Metro Lynx 2
The Lakeshore Lightning scored two goals in both the first and third periods to hand the Madison Metro Lynx a 5-2 loss in a nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Ozaukee Ice Center.
Junior forward Jillian Bilsborough scored two goals to lead the Lightning. The Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead with first-period goals from Alison Kellner and Renata Commare. Lynx junior forward Emma Stebbeds (Verona) scored on assists from senior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) and senior defenseman Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) to cut the Lightning’s lead to 2-1.
Bilsborough scored her first goal at 13:54 of the second period. The Lynx again answered with Stebbeds scoring a goal with 14 seconds in the period to slice the Lightning’s lead to 3-2. The Lynx outshot the Lightning 12-7 in the second period, but still trailed by one goal. That's as close as the Metro Lynx would get.
The Lightning scored two goals in the third period to seal the game. The Lynx outshot the Lightning 28-20. Lynx goaltender Addie Armstrong stopped 16 of the 20 shots she faced.
Metro Lynx 7, Viroqua 0
Junior forward Brita Lake (Verona) scored two goals and Bonnell had one goal and four assists to lead the Metro Lynx to a shutout against Viroqua on Dec. 6, at the Viroqua Community Arena.
Madison scored three goals in the first period to help them jump out to a 5-0 lead after two periods. The Lynx outshot the Blackhawks 30-11 in the first two periods and 47-12 in the game.
Lake scored the first goal on assists from Scout Elmer and Bonnell at 6:38 in the first period. A minute later, Stebbeds scored on assists from Izzy Goldschmidt and Bonnell. Bonnell then scored to cap the first period to give the Lynx a 3-0 lead.
The Lynx got second-period goals from Kate Sweeney and Sophie Wilde to take a 5-0 lead.
Lake scored her second goal on passes from Bonnell and Stebbeds at 9:23 in the third period. Elmer then scored on assists by Stebbeds and Rowan Severson at 14:36 in the third.
Armstrong had 12 saves. Both Stebbeds and Goldschmidt had two assists.