Verona senior forward Rachel Mirwald had talked about how much talent the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op had this season and how they could win the program’s first state championship after winning a sectional title.
The third-seeded Metro Lynx ran into a challenge and lost to the D.C. Everest co-op, the Central Wisconsin Storm 4-1 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Thursday, March 3, at the Dane County Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.
The Storm (24-1) went on to roll to a 5-0 win over the Onalaska co-op in the state championship game on Saturday, March 5.
“We huddled up before the game and talked about being a family, no matter what happens,” Metro Lynx coach Kathryn Anderson said. “At the end of the game we did the same thing.
“All 10 of the seniors are phenomenal leaders. We’ll take a big hit next year, but they’ve been such good role models for the underclassmen that are coming up, I think that they’re just going to follow in their footsteps.”
The Lynx got off to a fast start with senior forward Kaya Byce scoring from the top of the left circle after Verona sophomore forward Emma Stebbeds made a pass while up against the boards at 9 minutes, 16 seconds in the first period. The Lynx carried the one-goal lead into the second period. Both Byce and Stebbeds finished the season with a team-high 17 goals.
The Storm erupted for three goals in the second period and outshot the Metro Lynx 10-5 in the period. Central Wisconsin defenseman Dru Sabatke scored the game-tying goal off a deflection in front of the net. The goal was assisted by Central Wisconsin senior forward Samantha Federici. Central Wisconsin senior forward Logan Crawford scored on assists from freshman defenseman Ava Rode and sophomore forward Tristan Wicklund at 6:46 to give the Storm a 2-1 lead.
The Storm were short handed and despite a 5-on-3 advantage, the Lynx couldn’t cash in. The Storm capitalized on having a 5-on-4 advantage when senior forward Gabrielle du Vair scored a power-play goal at 12:21 to extend the Storm’s lead to 3-1.
Central Wisconsin junior forward Hannah Baumann scored an empty net goal on assists from Federici and Rode at 15:33 in the third period.
The Storm outshot the Metro Lynx 24-19 in the game. Mirwald, Hannah Kasdorf and Maddy Ahlborn each had a team-high three shots on goal. Addy Armstrong had 19 saves and senior goaltender Abby Nutini had one save.
Nutini was named all-state as a goalie and compiled a 16-2 record and a 0.79 goals-against average this season. However, Armstrong was the goaltender the last time the Lynx played in the state tournament and finished as the runner-up. Anderson said it was a coaching decision to start Armstrong and the coaches are confident in both goalies.
“We have two phenomenal goalies,” Anderson said. “That was kind of a decision that all three coaches concluded on. They’re both extremely talented, so we didn’t figure whoever was in net would affect the outcome of the game. The opponents have to go through five people anyway, so we were planning on reevaluating for the championship — if we were going to get there.”