The Madison Metro Lynx clinched an outright Badger Conference championship after skating to a 3-0 win over Rock County on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Telfer Pavilion and Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit.
The Metro Lynx (16-5, 11-0 Badger Conference) went 2-1 in three games last week. Hudson knocked off the Lynx 3-1 on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Hudson Sports & Civic Center. Madison then bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Western Wisconsin 4-0 on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Somerset Ice Arena.
The Lynx received a No. 1 sectional seed and will host the winner of the Baraboo and Cap City in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Madison 4, Western Wisconsin 0
Junior Verona forward Emma Stebbeds scored two goals to power the Lynx past Western Wisconsin on Feb. 4, at the Somerset Ice Arena.
Senior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) scored on assists from Stebbeds and senior forward Grace Bonnell at 12:55 in the first period. The Lynx put the game away with three goals in the third period.
Madison outshot Western Wisconsin 24-3, including 13-2 in the second period.
Bonnell scored on an assist by junior forward Sophie Wilde (Middleton) at 4:27. About four minutes later, Stebbeds scored her first goal on passes from Wilde and Bonnell to give the Metro Lynx a 3-0 lead. Stebbeds capped the scoring with a power-play goal off assist from senior defenseman Jamie Steinmetz and Bonnell at 16:09.
Hudson 3, Madison 1
Steinmetz scored one goal, but the Metro Lynx’s rally came up short against Hudson on Feb. 3, at the Hudson Sports & Civic Center.
Hudson’s Kaylie Prater scored at 4:27 in the first period. The Raiders then took a two-goal lead after Kya Yarrington scored at 2:08 in the second period.
Steinmetz scored at 6:20 in the second period to cut the Raiders’ lead to 2-1. The Metro Lynx outshot the Raiders 28-21 in the game.
Metro Lynx senior goaltender Addie Armstrong had 18 saves.
Madison 3, Rock County 0
Bonnell scored a goal and had two assists to lead Madison past Rock County on Feb. 2, at Telfer Pavilion and Edwards Ice Arena.
The Lynx outshot the Fury 46-12 and went 2-for-6 on the power play. Senior forward Naomi Held (Madison West) put the Lynx on the board with a goal on assists from Bonnell and sophomore forward Leah Grudzinski (Verona) at 15:55 in the first period.
The Lynx scored two goals in the second period. Wilde scored on the power play on assists from Jasinski and Bonnell at 6:50 to give the Lynx a 2-0 lead. Bonnell tacked on a power-play goal at 13:46.
Armstrong has 12 saves.