Verona junior forward Emma Stebbeds scored two goals and had two assists to power the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op to a 7-0 shutout against Beaver Dam on Jan. 12, at the Beaver Dam Family Center.
The Lynx (11-3, 7-0 Badger Conference), ranked fifth in the state, scored two goals and outshot Beaver Dam 21-1 in the first period. Senior forward Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) scored on an assist by junior forward Sophie Wilde (Middleton) at 4:37. Verona sophomore forward Annalice Dalebroux scored on assists from junior defenseman Natasha Davis (Middleton) and junior forward Brita Lake (Verona) at 8:36.
Stebbeds scored her first goal at 5:08 in the second period to give the Lynx a 3-0 lead.
Madison exploded for four goals in the third period. Stebbeds scored her second goal on a pass from senior defenseman Jamie Steinmetz (Madison Memorial) at 6:08 in the third. About three minutes later, Steinmetz scored to give the Lynx a 5-0 lead. Senior forward Naomi Held (Madison West) scored on assists from Stebbeds and Dalebroux at 10:06. Wilde scored her second goal on an assist by Stebbeds at 15:14.
The Metro Lynx outshot the Golden Beavers 52-9.
Freshman goaltender Addy Buzzell (Verona) had eight saves and senior Addie Armstrong (Madison Memorial) had one save.
The Metro Lynx were scheduled to play Coulee Region on Saturday, Jan. 14, but the game was postponed because coach Kathryn Anderson said there was a fire in the rink.
Anderson said she’s not sure when or if the game against Coulee Region will be made up.