Coming into the state tournament, junior forward Emma Stebbeds knew the Madison Metro Lynx had to do more to generate shots on goal against a stout De Pere co-op that had posted 11 shutouts and had surrendered 0.79 goals per game.
The Metro Lynx racked up 11 shots and got a second-period goal from sophomore forward Leah Grudzinski, but couldn’t pull off a comeback in a 4-1 state semifinal loss on Thursday, March 2, at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. It marks the second straight tournament appearance for the Lynx and third in the past four years.
“I was really confident with the team,” Stebbeds. “I think a lot of really hard work paid off. We know they are good and really skilled. We had to avoid as many shots and try to block as many as we can so they didn’t have more chances and opportunities to get it into the net.”
In the first meeting between the two teams, De Pere’s Emily Bill scored two goals to power the Ice Bears, who had about three times more shots on goal en route to a 7-1 victory on Jan. 21, at the Madison Ice Arena.
In the rematch, the Ice Bears got on the board first. Freshman forward Faye Brunke scored on assists from sophomores Kristina Kruse and Julianne Bradford at 2 minutes, 42 seconds in the first period.
The Ice Bears took a 2-0 lead on sophomore Rachael Beeck’s goal at 9:32 in the second period. About five minutes later, Stebbeds had a breakaway and fired a shot on net. Grudzinski followed up a rebound with a backdoor-goal to bring the Lynx to within a goal at 2-1. Assists were credited to Stebbeds and junior defenseman Rowan Severson.
“It was a rush of emotions,” Grudzinski said. “I was backdoor in the crease and I just saw the puck pop out a little bit. I said, `Oh, here it is.’ I just grabbed it and scooped it back in there. I was like, ‘Wow, we got this. We are going to do it this year.’ There was a lot of confidence after that goal especially with me being a new player to the team. It was a really nice confidence boost for me. As soon as I got back to the bench, you could just feel the energy come up. It just rose and everyone had a good vibe coming off of it. It was just so positive and everyone was so hyped about it.”
The Ice Bears got third-period goals from Bill and a power-play goal from Bradford to earn a 4-1 lead. The Ice Bears outshot the Metro Lynx 14-1 in the third period.
Metro Lynx senior goaltender Addie Armstrong had a game-high 32 saves.
The Metro Lynx won a Badger Conference championship to go along with regional and sectional titles.
“I thought we had a great season,” Stebbeds said. “I don’t think we were as skilled as last season, but I think we replaced that with hard work.”
The Metro Lynx have seven players from Verona who will return next year.
“I think we just have to keep working in the offseason, stay up on our teammates and just keep working hard,” Stebbeds said.