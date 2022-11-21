The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team lost a season-opening game to University School of Milwaukee 2-1 on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Uihlein Ice Arena.
Junior forward Charlotte Fetherston gave Milwaukee a 1-0 in the first period. She added an empty net goal with 15 minutes, 6 seconds gone in the third period.
Lynx forward Emma Stebbeds scored the team’s first goal of the game and season just 41 seconds later on even strength. Madison was unable to find an equalizer.
Lynx goalie Addie Armstrong saved 12 shots.