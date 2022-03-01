Unfinished business could be the slogan on bumper stickers for the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op.
The Metro Lynx didn’t have a high school season during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic last season. Instead, many members of the team played club hockey and they didn’t get a chance to make a return to state.
The top-seeded and fourth-ranked Metro Lynx rolled to a 7-2 win over Viroqua on Saturday, Feb. 26, in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, to reach the state tournament for the second time in three years. The Metro Lynx finished as the state runner-up in 2020, the program’s first ever state berth.
“We have been looking forward to going to state since last year,” said Verona senior forward Rachel Mirwald, who had one goal and two assists against Viroqua.
Mirwald scored two goals and an assist in a 5-0 win over the Stoughton co-op in a Division 1 sectional semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Madison Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx (22-3) received a third seed in the state tournament seeding on Sunday, Feb. 27, and will play second-seeded DC Everest co-op, the Central Wisconsin Storm in a Division 1 state semifinal at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at the Alliant Energy Center.
Mirwald played for Team Wisconsin last season and will again this spring after the state tournament. She has committed to play women’s hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next season. Mirwald said she got her opportunity to play at the next level based on her performance in skill camps and with Team Wisconsin.
“I’ve always had a dream to go play college hockey,” Mirwald said. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”
Mirwald said the coaching staff and the chemistry of the team at UW-Eau Claire are what drew her to the program.
“I fell in love with the community and the campus,” she said.
The first mission is to bring home a gold ball from the state tournament.
“We know we have the team that is good enough to get to the state championship,” Mirwald said.
Madison Metro Lynx 7, Viroqua 2
Senior forward Kaya Byce scored two goals and had two assists to power the Metro Lynx past Viroqua in a Division 1 sectional championship on Feb. 26, at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx erupted for four goals in the first period. Senior defenseman Ally Jacobsen (Madison Memorial) scored a power-play goal on an assist by Mirwald at 3 minutes, 12 seconds. About four minutes later, Mirwald scored on an assist by junior Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) to give Madison a 2-0 lead. Byce scored her first goal on a second assist by Mirwald at 8:35. Senior forward Maddy Ahlborn (Middleton) closed the first with a goal at 16:38 to give the Metro Lynx a 4-0 lead.
After Viroqua scored early in the second period, Madison answered. Senior forward Hannah Kasdorf (Middleton) scored on an assist by Byce at 3:51 to give the Metro Lynx a 5-1 lead. Viroqua’s Gabby Olson scored at 5:42 in the second to cut the Metro Lynx’s lead to 5-2. Byce scored her second goal at 14:59 to give Madison a four-goal lead again.
Bonnell capped the scoring with a goal on an assist by Byce at 6:01 in the third period.
Junior goaltender Addie Armstrong had 22 saves.
Metro Lynx 5, Icebergs 0
Scoring on the power play proved to be the difference against Stoughton in a sectional semifinal Feb. 23, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Mirwald scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Metro Lynx to a shutout against the Icebergs. The Metro Lynx went 2-for-4 on the power play compared to the Icebergs who finished 0-for-8.
“It’s always tough to come back from time off,” Lynx head coach Kathryn Anderson said. “These girls were hyped to get back on the ice. It took them a little bit of time to find their rhythm, but they did.”
Mirwald scored a power-play goal on assists from Bonnell and Jacobsen at 6:21 in the first period. The Icebergs had a stretch of four minutes on the power play in the second period. Stoughton’s Addy Milota fired a high shot to the top post, but Madison goaltender Abby Nutini gloved the puck for a save to keep the Icebergs scoreless. Moments after Nutini’s stop, Metro Lynx sophomore forward Emma Stebbeds scored a power-play goal on a pass from Jacobsen at 13:25 to give Madison a 2-0 lead.
Anderson said the Lynx have taken pride in killing penalties this year.
“Being disciplined and being big and getting in the passing lanes has allowed us to block shots,” she said.
The Lynx sealed the victory with three goals in the third period. Junior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) scored on an assist by Mirwald at 3:18. Mirwald scored her second goal on an assist by Jacobsen at 12:51 to extend the Metro Lynx’s lead to 4-0. Bonnell capped the scoring with a goal at 15:43.
The Metro Lynx outshot the Icebergs 24-11. Nutini had 11 saves and it marked the 12th shutout this season for Madison.
State preview
The Madison Metro Lynx will face the second-seeded DC Everest co-op in a state semifinal on Thursday, March 3, at the Alliant Energy Center.
The Central Wisconsin Storm includes DC Everest, Marathon/Merrill, Mosinee, Wausau East and Wausau West. The DC Everest co-op is making its fourth state appearance in the past five years. They finished as the state runner-up in 2011.
The Metro Lynx are looking to avenge a 2-1 loss to the Storm on Dec. 29.
“These girls are not taking anything for granted,” Anderson said. “After losing a season because of COVID-19, these girls are hungrier as they have ever been and want to come out and accomplish what we have worked for.”
The Storm defeated the Hayward co-op 2-1 in a sectional final to reach state. The Storm average 4.61 goals per game and give up just 1.22 goals per game. The Storm are led by senior forward Samantha Federici who has scored a team-high 26 goals and has 21 assists this season.
The top seed in the state tournament is the 17-school co-op Fox Cities, ranked second in the state. A different version of the co-op won back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020. The co-op now includes players from Xavier/Appleton East/North/West/ Brillion/Fox Valley Lutheran/Freedom/Hortonville/Kaukauna/Kimberly/Little Chute/Menasha/Neenah/New London/St. Mary Catholic/Two Rivers and Wrightstown.
Fox Cities will face sixth-ranked Onalaska in the other state semifinal. The Metro Lynx edged Fox Cities 1-0 on Jan. 29, in Neenah.