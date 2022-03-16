The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team fielded half of the Badger’s first team in the recently revealed all-conference teams.
Senior Ally Jacobsen earned a spot on the first team as a defenseman, while Verona senior Rachel Mirwald was selected as a first-team forward.
Jacobsen led the Lynx with a team-high 31 points in the regular season. She finished with 13 goals and 18 assists. Mirwald scored 10 goals to go along with 13 assists in the regular season.
Senior Abby Nutini was named the first team’s goalie. In 18 regular season games, Nutini recorded a 16-2 record, stopped a total of 311 shots and finished with a save percentage of .957%.
Junior Grace Bonnell was selected to the conference’s second team as a defenseman. Bonnell had six goals and 18 assists to finish with 24 points in the regular season.
Senior Kaya Byce joined Bonnell on the second team as a forward. Byce was second on the team in points with 29. That included 16 goals and 13 assists.
Senior Hannah Kasdorf earned a spot as an honorable mention.
The Lynx’s conference selections helped Madison to a state semifinal berth, a Badger Conference championship with an 11-0 record and a regular season mark of 20-3.