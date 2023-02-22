The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op is eyeing a consecutive trip to the state tournament following a 3-0 WIAA sectional semifinal win over Baraboo on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Madison Ice Arena.
The top-seeded Lynx advances to take on second-seeded Viroqua in a sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Mandt Community Center in Stoughton. Madison made it to the state tournament last season – bowing out in the state semifinals.
Junior forward Brita Lake (Verona) got the Lynx on the board 16 minutes, 6 seconds into the first period. Junior defender Rowan Severson (Mount Horeb) and freshman forward Scout Elmer (Verona) assisted the even-strength goal.
The Lynx netted a pair of second-period goals – one from senior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) and another from junior forward Emma Stebbeds (Verona) to make it 3-0. Madison Memorial seniors Grace Bonnell, Jamie Steinmetz and Addie Armstrong all had third-period assists.
Armstrong had a shoutout effort in goal.