Verona junior forward Emma Stebbeds and the Madison Metro Lynx put on a stick handling and speed display en route to rolling to a 10-0 win over the Stoughton co-op on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Stebbeds scored two goals and had three assists to power the Metro Lynx by the Icebergs for the second time this season. The Metro Lynx (13-4, 9-0 Badger Conference) exploded for nine goals in the first period.
“It just makes me feel confident with the puck and confident in my teammates that they can help me make it happen,” Stebbeds said. “Work ethic and hard work in practice helps me get there. I have to play my game to keep producing goals, keep playing good for the team and help the team.”
With the win, the Lynx clinched at least a share of the Badger Conference championship. Madison leads Rock County by four points and three games in the loss column with three conference games left.
“We are always on each other in practice if we are not working hard,” Stebbeds said.
Senior Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) had two goals and two assists and Jamie Steinmetz (Madison Memorial) finished with one goal and two assists.
It was a historic night for Bonnell who reached the 100 career point milestone. What makes the feat even more impressive is Bonnell has played only three seasons. During her sophomore year, the Lynx didn’t field a team because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It definitely means a lot,” Bonnell said. “I have been playing for the Lynx for three years now and it’s a special moment for me. It’s a good way to bring some Madison Metro fame and honor to it.”
Three different players of Verona scored in the game. It didn’t take the Lynx long to get on the board. Junior forward Brita Lake (Verona) scored on assists from freshman forward Scout Elmer (Verona) and senior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) only 48 seconds into the first period.
Stebbeds scored her first goal on a power play on assists from Bonnell and Steinmetz at 14:32. About four minutes later, Bonnell scored on passes from Lake and Stebbeds to give the Lynx a 3-0 lead. Only 19 seconds later, Stebbeds scored her second goal on an assist by Bonnell.
Verona sophomore forward Annalice Dalebroux has scored in two of the past three games going into the game against the Icebergs.
“It was definitely a lot of good communication,” Dalebroux said. “We had a lot of good energy coming out strong as a team.”
The Lynx outshot the Icebergs 47-3, including a whopping 28-1 in the first period.
“I think we put in a lot of good work in practice and we have really good energy and bonding as a team,” Dalebroux said. “That allows us to project that into the games and come out with wins.”
The Lynx scored four goals in the final eight minutes of the first period. Elmer scored on assists from Stebbeds and Steinmetz at 7:38. Senior forward Naomi Held (Madison West) punched in a goal on assists from Jaskinski and junior defenseman Izzy Goldschmidt (Madison West) to give the Lynx a 7-0 lead at 5:46.
Moments later, junior forward Sophie Wilde (Middleton) scored on passes from Jasinski and Held at 3:51. Only 32 seconds later, Steinmetz scored on a pass from Wilde. Bonnell capped the scoring with her second goal on an assist by Stebbeds at 1:04.
After a scoreless second period, Steinmetz ended the game’s scoring with a goal about midway through the third period. Wilde assisted on the score.
Freshman goaltender Addy Buzzell (Verona) had two saves and senior goaltender Addy Armstrong had one save.
The Metro Lynx, previously ranked fifth in the state, fell out of the state’s top-six rankings after a 7-1 loss to third-ranked Bay Area on Saturday, Jan. 21.
“We are a very close team and have a very good work ethic,” Bonnell said. “I feel like we will be able to come back on top in conference and bounce back from Bay Area.”