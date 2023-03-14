A trio of players for the Madison Metro Lynx were named all-state on March 2.
Both junior forward Emma Stebbeds and senior defenseman Grace Bonnell were named first-team all-state. Stebbeds, of Verona, and Bonnell (Madison Memorial) were a dynamic duo scoring attack for the Lynx that finished 19-7 and made a run to the state tournament for the second straight year and third time in four years.
Stebbeds finished the season with 33 goals and 20 assists. Bonnell posted 19 goals and 33 assists.
Bonnell was one of five finalists for the Ms. Hockey award and was a finalist for the Molly Engstrom award for the state’s top defender.
Senior Jamie Steinmetz was named honorable mention all-state as a defenseman. Metro Lynx senior Rachel Jaskinski was the winner of the Rachel Kenyon award, which is presented to an unsung hero for her team.
Hayward’s Riley Sprenger was named Ms. Hockey. Doug Trentor of Superior was named the Wisconsin Hockey Association’s Coach of the Year.