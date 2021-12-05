Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...Potential for Slippery Conditions Continues into This Evening... Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue into this evening across southern Wisconsin along with areas of fog. With surface temperatures hovering near freezing, there remains a potential for slippery spots to develop on untreated roads and walkways. Elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible. If traveling late this afternoon or evening, be alert for changing road conditions and reduced visibilities in patchy fog and drizzle. Be prepared to slow down and allow extra time for traveling.