The Madison Metro Lynx scored three first-period goals and skated to a 7-2 win over the Stoughton Icebergs in a Badger Conference girls hockey game on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Lynx had another big first period when they scored four first-period goals, earning a 7-0 win over Arrowhead on Thursday, Dec. 2, at Mullett Ice Center.
Madison 7, Stoughton 2
Madison’s Alina Stiller (Edgewood) scored twice in the first period, while Emma Stebbeds (Verona) also added a first-period goal. Izzy Goldshmidt (Madison West) and Ally Jacobson (Madison Memorial) both recorded assists in the period.
The Lynx (6-0, 1-0 Badger Conference) made it 4-0 in the second when forward Rachel Mirwald (Verona) found Kaya Byce (Madison Memorial) 1 minute, 45 seconds into the period. The Icebergs (1-2, 0-1) responded with a power-play goal from forward Katelynn Weeks, delivered by forward Addy Milota just over 20 seconds later.
Stebbeds added her second goal, assisted by Stiller and Jacobson, just 40 seconds later to make it 5-1.
Milota assisted on the Icebergs’ second and final goal of the game when she found forward Laila Howe. 16:44 into the second. Anna Faulkner (Madison Memorial) capped the period’s scoring when she scored a goal eight seconds later. The play was assisted by Stiller and Hannah Kasdorf (Middleton).
Stiller made it a hat trick with a third-period goal. Faulkner and Kasdorf were awarded assists. Stoughton’s Aven Gruner collected 29 saves. Madison’s Abby Nutini finished with 14 saves.
Madison 7, Arrowhead 0
Kasdorf scored an even-strength goal off an assist from Anna Faulkner 1:32 into the first period to put the Lynx up 1-0. Rowan Severson (Mount Horeb) netted a power-play goal 8:01 into the first period to make it 2-0. The goal was assisted by Stella Raichle (Edgewood) and Goldshmidt.
Just over a minute later, Stiller scored off an assist from Kasdorf to extend the lead to 3-0. The final score of the period came from Stebbeds. Byce assisted on the play.
The scoring kept coming in the second period as Jacobson scored a non-assisted, even-strength goal 44 seconds into the period. Jacobson found Stiller for a goal 4:10 into the period and a late goal from Kasdorf from Faulkner made it 7-0.
Madison outshot Arrowhead 23-19. Nutini stopped all 19 shots in goal for the Lynx.