The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team scored four first-period goals on its way to a 7-0 win over Arrowhead to move to 5-0 on Thursday, Dec. 2, at Mullett Ice Center.
Hannah Kasdorf (Middleton) scored an even-strength goal off an assist from Anna Faulkner (Madison Memorial) 1 minute, 32 seconds into the first period to put the Lynx up 1-0. Rowan Severson (Mount Horeb) netted a power-play goal 8:01 into the first period to make it 2-0. The goal was assisted by Stella Raichle (Edgewood) and Izzy Goldschmidt (Madison West).
Just over a minute later, Alina Stiller (Edgewood) scored off an assist from Kasdorf to extend the lead to 3-0. The final score of the period came from Emma Stebbeds (Verona). Kaya Byce (Madison Memorial) assisted on the play.
The scoring kept coming in the second period as Ally Jacobson (Madison Memorial) scored a non-assisted, even-strength goal 44 seconds into the period. Jacobson found Stiller for a goal 4:10 into the period and a late goal from Kasdorf from Faulkner made it 7-0.
Madison outshot Arrowhead 23-19. Abby Nutini (Middleton) stopped all 19 shots in goal for the Lynx.