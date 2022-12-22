Emma Stebbeds scored a first-period hat trick to lead the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op to a 6-0 win over the Rock County Fury in a battle of the Badger Conference unbeatens on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Madison Ice Arena.
Stebbeds – a junior forward from Verona – finished with four goals. The Lynx (6-2, 5-0 Badger Conference) and Fury both entered the game with 4-0 conference records – the only two remaining unbeatens in the Badger Conference.
Stebbeds scored just 51 seconds into the first period off an assist from Middleton junior forward Sophie Wilde. Stebbeds then scored goals 6 minutes, 3 seconds into the first period and 8:28 into the first to extend the lead to 3-0.
Madison Memorial senior defender Grace Bonnell assisted on both scores. Madison Memorial senior defender Jamie Steinmetz scored the lone goal in the second period on a short-handed effort to make it 4-0.
Stebbeds added her fourth goal in the third period and Bonnell made it 6-0 with a goal late in the third.
The Lynx outshot the Fury 56-9. Madison did not allow a shot on goal in the first two periods. Verona freshman goalie Addy Buzzell had nine saves to combine for a shutout with Madison Memorial senior keeper Addie Armstrong.