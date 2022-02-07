The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team defeated Viroqua twice in a span of five days to seal the Badger Conference title.
The Lynx defeated Viroqua in a Badger Conference game 3-2 on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Viroqua Community Arena.
Madison then defeated Viroqua 6-1 in a conference game on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Madison Ice Arena.
Sandwiched in between defeats to the Lynx, Viroqua also lost a Badger Conference game to the Cap City Cougars on Friday, Feb. 4. Viroqua entered last week with a 7-1 conference record, but the three Badger defeats dropped them to 7-4 in the standings and third overall. The Lynx entered last week 8-0 in the standings and improved to 10-0 with the season sweep of Viroqua.
With just a conference game remaining on the schedule, the Lynx (18-3) are mathematically too far ahead of the Cap City Cougars — who are second and 8-3 in the conference standings.
The Lynx received a No. 1 seed in the WIAA girls hockey tournament. Madison will host the winner of No. 4 Stoughton or No. 5 Beloit in a sectional semifinal on Feb. 22 at Madison Ice Arena.
Metro Lynx 6, Viroqua 1
The Lynx led 2-1 heading into the third before racking up four goals in the final period in a Badger Conference game on Feb. 5.
Viroqua scored the first goal of the game 5 minutes, 37 seconds into the second period, but Madison responded with goals from junior forward Rachel Jasinski and sophomore defenseman Izzy Goldshmidt to take the lead at 2-1. Senior forward Hannah Kasdorf assisted on both scores.
The Lynx then got scores from a pair of Verona players — sophomore forward Emma Stebbeds 2:59 into the third and senior forward Rachel Mirwald 3:25 into the third. Junior defenseman Grace Bonnell assisted on both goals.
Kasdorf added two more goals in the final period. Bonnell also assisted on those scores for a grand total of four assists in the win.
Senior goalie Abby Nutini had 17 saves.
Metro Lynx 3, Viroqua 2
Bonnell’s third-period goal broke a 2-2 tie and lifted the Lynx to a win over Viroqua on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Deadlocked at 2-2, Bonnell scored on a power play 55 seconds into the third for what proved to be the final goal of the game.
Senior defenseman Ally Jacobsen and Mirwald were both credited with assists on the play.
Jacobsen scored the Metro Lynx’s first goal of the game in the first period. Jasinski found the back of the net in the second for the Lynx for the only score of the period. Mirwald and Jacobsen assisted on the score.
Jacobsen finished with a game-high three points.
Junior goalie Addy Armstrong stopped 18 shots for Madison. The Metro Lynx outshot the Blackhawks 30-20.