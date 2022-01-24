The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team dropped just its second game of the season with a 3-2 nonconference loss to Onalaska on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Onalaska Omni Center.
The Lynx stayed undefeated in Badger Conference play and completed the season sweep of the Cap City Cougars with a 6-0 win on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Madison Ice Arena.
Onalaska 3, Metro Lynx 2
The game featured just one goal the first period before a four-goal scoring frenzy erupted in the third period.
The Lynx equalized the game at 1-1 when defenseman Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) scored an unassisted goal 1 minute, 5 seconds into the third period. Onalaska scored 38 seconds later to take a 2-1 lead and made it 3-1 with less than two minutes to play.
Verona sophomore forward Emma Stebbeds cut the deficit to 3-2 just 29 seconds later 15:32 into the third. Bonnell and forward Kaya Byce were awarded with assists on the play.
The Lynx were unable to find their second equalizer of the game. Onalaska was outshot 43-25. The loss dropped Madison to 13-2 overall on the season.
Metro Lynx 6, Cap City 0
Senior defenseman Ally Jacobson (Madison Memorial) led the Lynx — who moved to 6-0 in the Badger Conference — with three points. She collected two goals and one assist.
Jacobson’s goals came in the second and third periods, respectively. The Lynx’s four other goals came in the first period. Forward Hannah Kasdorf (Middleton), Bonnell, Byce and senior forward Stella Raichle (Madison Edgewood) all collected goals.
Junior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) finished with a game-high two assists. Verona senior Rachel Mirwald also collected an assist in the victory. Senior goalie Abby Nutini stopped all 30 shots she faced. It was Madison’s second shutout in three games.
The Lynx are currently the No. 4-ranked team in the state by Wisconsin Prep Hockey.