The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team capped off its Badger Conference schedule with a perfect record after a 10-0 win over Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Madison Ice Arena.
The Lynx (19-3, 11-0 Badger Conference) scored three goals in the first period and exploded for five more in the second. Madison added a pair of scores in the third. The Lynx outshot the Golden Beavers, 53-8.
Junior forward Addie Armstrong netted a hat trick and added one assist. Junior forward Naomi Held collected two assists and one goal. Senior forward Maddy Ahlborn finished with two scores.
Other goal scorers for the Lynx included Verona senior forward Rachel Mirwald, Verona sophomore forward Addy Gregoire, senior forward Kaya Byce and senior forward Abby Nutini. Senior defenseman Ally Jacobsen tied a game-high with two assists.
Junior goalie Grace Bonnell saved all eight shots faced for the Lynx.
Madison takes on Fond du Lac in a regular-season finale on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Lynx received a No. 1 seed in the WIAA girls hockey tournament. Madison will host the winner of No. 4 Stoughton or No. 5 Beloit in a sectional semifinal on Feb. 22 at Madison Ice Arena.