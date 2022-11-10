There will be big skates to fill on the ice this season for the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team.
The Metro Lynx have made two straight trips to the WIAA state tournament, but graduated 10 seniors that played prominent roles in that two-year run, including a trio of first-team All-Conference Badger selections.
Replacing the production of all-conference performers Ally Jacobsen, who had a team-high 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists), Verona’s Rachel Mirwald (10 goals) and Middleton’s Kya Byce (16 goals, 13 assists) will be a tall task.
However, the talent pool is not completely depleted. The top returning playmakers are Verona junior Emma Stebbeds and senior Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial). Stebbeds tied for a season-high 17 goals last year. Bonnell was selected to the conference’s second team as a defenseman. Bonnell had six goals and 18 assists to finish with 24 points in the regular season.
The Metro Lynx will have to replace all-state goaltender Abby Nutini. She compiled a 16-2 record and a 0.79 goals-against average last season.
The Lynx are fortunate to have senior Addie Armstrong take over as goalie. Armstrong has started both state tournament games the past two years, including the state championship game in 2020.
The other returning players for the Lynx from Verona are senior Maisey Nevins, sophomore Nicole Repka, sophomore Annalice Dalebroux and juniors Addy Gregoire and Annika Simpson. The other returners for the girls hockey co-op are Madison Memorial seniors Anna Faulkner and Jamie Steinmetz, along with Middleton senior Rahcel Jasinski, Middleton junior Natasha Davis, Madison Edgewood junior Kate Sweeney, Madison West sophomore Ella Cook, Madison West junior Izzy Goldschmidt and Mount Horeb junior Rowan Severson.
Faulkner had eight goals and nine assists last season. Jasinski (four goals, six assists), Steinmetz (three goals, nine assists) and Severson (two goals, five assists) could play more prominent scoring roles this year.
The Lynx are coming off a season in which they won a Badger Conference championship with an 11-0 record and a regular season mark of 20-3. The Lynx made a run to the state semifinal where they lost to D.C. Everest.
Schedule
Sat., Nov. 19
Metro Lynx at University School of Milwaukee, 2 p.m., Uihlein Ice Arena
Fri., Dec. 2
Metro Lynx vs. Cap City Cougars, TBD, Madison Ice Arena
Sat., Dec. 3
Metro Lynx vs. Central Wisconsin Storm, TBD
Tues., Dec. 6
Metro Lynx at Viroqua, 7:30 p.m., Viroqua Community Ice Arena
Fri., Dec. 9
Metro Lynx at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m., Beaver Dam Family Ice Arena
Sat., Dec. 10
Metro Lynx at Badger Lightning, 1:15 p.m., Ozaukee Ice Center
Tues., Dec. 13
Metro Lynx at Stoughton Icebergs, 7:15 p.m., Mandt Community Center
Sat., Dec. 17
Metro Lynx vs. Badger Lightning, 7:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena
Tues., Dec. 20
Metro Lynx vs. Rock County Fury, 8 p.m., Madison Ice Arena
Fri., Jan. 6
Metro Lynx vs. Fox Cities Stars, 7:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena
Mon., Jan. 9
Metro Lynx at Cap City Cougars, 7:15 p.m., The Ice Pond
Sat., Jan. 14
Metro Lynx vs. Cyclones, TBD, Madison Ice Arena
Thurs., Jan. 19
Metro Lynx vs. Beaver Dam, 7:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena
Sat., Jan. 21
Metro Lynx vs. Bay Area, 4:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena
Tues., Jan. 24
Metro Lynx vs. Stoughton Icebergs, TBD, Madison Ice Arena
Thurs., Jan. 26
Metro Lynx at Badger Lightning, 7 p.m., Pierce Park
Sat., Jan. 28
Metro Lynx vs. Warbirds, 7:30 p.m., Madison Ice Arena
Thurs., Feb. 2
Metro Lynx at Rock County Fury, 7 p.m., Edwards Ice Arena
Fri., Feb. 3
Metro Lynx at Hudson, 7 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center
Sat., Feb. 4
Metro Lynx at Western Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., Somerset Ice Arena
Sat., Feb. 11
Metro Lynx vs. Viroqua, TBD, Madison Ice Arena