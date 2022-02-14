The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team concluded its regular season with a 3-1 nonconference win over Fond du Lac on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac.
The Lynx capped off its Badger Conference schedule with a perfect record after a 10-0 win over Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Madison Ice Arena.
Metro Lynx 3, Fond du Lac 1
The Lynx (20-3, 11-0 Badger Conference) scored two goals in the third period to pull away from a 1-1 tie.
After a scoreless first period, Verona sophomore forward Emma Stebbeds netted the first goal of the game 7 minutes, 26 seconds into the second. Junior Grace Bonnell assisted on the play.
The Warbirds equalized 5:06 into the third period, but senior defenseman Ally Jacobsen scored a power-play goal off an assist from Stebbeds just over a minute later to take back the lead at 2-1. Stebbeds netted an insurance empty-net goal 15:41 into the final period.
Metro Lynx 10, Beaver Dam 0
Madison scored three goals in the first period and exploded for five more in the second. Madison added a pair of scores in the third. The Lynx outshot the Golden Beavers, 53-8.
Junior forward Addie Armstrong netted a hat trick and added one assist. Junior forward Naomi Held collected two assists and one goal. Senior forward Maddy Ahlborn finished with two scores.
Other goal scorers for the Lynx included Verona senior forward Rachel Mirwald, Verona sophomore forward Addy Gregoire, senior forward Kaya Byce and senior forward Abby Nutini. Jacobsen tied a game-high with two assists.
Bonnell saved all eight shots faced for the Lynx.
Madison takes on Fond du Lac in a regular-season finale on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Lynx received a No. 1 seed in the WIAA girls hockey tournament. Madison will host the winner of No. 4 Stoughton or No. 5 Beloit in a sectional semifinal on Feb. 22 at Madison Ice Arena.