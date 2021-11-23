Verona senior Rachel Mirwald is back on the ice with the Madison Metro Lynx in pursuit of a WIAA Division 1 state championship. It’s been a long time coming.
The last time that Mirwald played for the high school co-op team two years ago. The Metro Lynx finished as the Division 1 state runner-up at the Dane County Coliseum after a 5-3 loss to the Fox Cities Stars.
The Metro Lynx return nine players from that state tournament team, led by Mirwald, senior defenseman Grace Bonnell, Kaya Byce, Maddy Ahlborn and junior goaltender Addie Armstrong.
Many of the Metro Lynx players were already deep into a club hockey season last season and didn’t play a WIAA-sanctioned season because of the COVID--19 pandemic. The Lynx hockey co-op consists of Verona Area High School, Middleton, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Edgewood and Mount Horeb. The other Verona players on the team are sophomore Emma Stebbeds, senior Lily Waxenberg, junior Maisey Nevins, Annika Simpson, freshman Nicole Repka, freshman Annalice Dalebroux, sophomore Addy Gregoire and sophomore Brita Lake.
It didn’t take Mirwald and the Lynx long to pick up where they left off in 2019. Mirwald scored three goals to power the Metro Lynx to a season-opening 5-1 win over the University School of Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Mirwald returns after finishing as the second-leading scorer in 2019-20 with 34 points - eight goals and 26 assists. The Lynx have three of the top scorers back from that state qualifying team. Bonnell also scored eight goals and had 23 assists that season. Byce finished with 12 goals and 13 assists.
Bonnell had three assists. Mirwald scored her first goal on an assist from Byce at 5 minutes, 52 seconds in the first period. Madison’s Alina Stiller scored on a pass from Bonnell at the 5:42 mark in the second period to give the Lynx a 2-0 lead.
The Lynx scored three goals in the third period to put the game away. Mirwald scored her second goal on assists from Emma Stebbeds and Byce at 16:21. About 2 minutes later, Mirwald netted a goal for the hat trick on an assist by Bonell to give the Lynx a 4-0 lead. Hannah Kasdorf then capped the scoring with a goal on assists from Bonnell and Rachel Jasinski.
The Lynx outshot University School 42-14. Senior goalie Abby Nutini had 13 saves.
Two years ago as a freshman, Armstrong had a 94.4% save percentage in the regular season and surrendered only 1.21 goals per game. She went 8-1 in the net and made 184 saves in 22 regular season games. Armstrong made 58 saves in two state tournament games.