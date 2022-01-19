The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team stayed undefeated in Badger Conference play and completed the season sweep of the Cap City Cougars with a 6-0 win on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Madison Ice Arena.
Senior defenseman Ally Jacobson (Madison Memorial) led the Lynx — who moved to 13-1 overall and 6-0 in the Badger Conference — with three points. She collected two goals and one assist.
Jacobson’s goals came in the second and third periods, respectively. The Lynx’s four other goals came in the first period. Forward Hannah Kasdorf (Middleton), defenseman Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial), forward Kaya Byce (Madison Memorial) and senior forward Stella Raichle (Madison Edgewood) all collected goals.
Junior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) finished with a game-high two assists. Verona senior Rachel Mirwald also collected an assist in the victory. Senior goalie Abby Nutini stopped all 30 shots she faced. It was Madison’s second shutout in three games.
The Lynx are currently the No. 4-ranked team in the state by Wisconsin Prep Hockey.