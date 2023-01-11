Verona junior Emma Stebbeds scored two goals to lead the Madison Metro Lynx to a 5-2 win over Cap City on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.
The Lynx (10-3, 6-0 Badger Conference) were coming off a 2-0 win over fifth-ranked Fox Cities on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Madison Ice Arena. For the Metro Lynx it marks the sixth shutout this season. The Lynx are 2-1 against teams ranked in the top six in the state this season.
Stebbeds and senior forward Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) have been a top one-two punch for the Lynx. Stebbeds is the fourth-leading goal scorer in the state (21). She has added six assists this season. Bonnell has nine goals and 15 assists.
Metro Lynx 5, Cap City 2
The Metro Lynx scored three goals in the second period and withstood a late rally to top the Cougars on Jan. 9, in Waunakee.
Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play. Stebbeds scored her first goal on a power play at 1 minute, 56 seconds in the second period. The score was assisted by senior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) and Bonnell. Cap City’s Olivia Dull answered with a goal on the power play to tie the game at 1 at 4:35. About eight minutes later, Madison senior defenseman Jamie Steinmetz (Madison Memorial) scored to give the Lynx a 2-1 lead. Bonnell scored at the 15:26 mark to extend the Lynx’s lead to 3-1.
Cap City’s Teegan Davis scored early in the third period to cut the Lynx’s lead to one goal. Stebbeds answered by scoring her second goal on assists from junior forward Brita Lake (Verona) and Bonnell at 10:03 to give the Lynx a 4-2 lead. Junior defenseman Izzy Goldschmidt (Madison West) then scored an insurance goal at 11:31.
The Metro Lynx outshot the Cougars 46-17. Metro Lynx senior goaltender Addie Armstrong (Madison Memorial) had 15 saves.
Metro Lynx 2, Fox Cities 0
Bonnell scored her eighth goal of the season in the second period to propel the Madison Metro Lynx to a 2-0 win over Fox Cities on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Bonnell scored at the 10 minute, 32 second mark of the second period. Junior forward Sophie Wilde (Middleton) assisted on the score. The Metro Lynx outshot the Stars 27-16.
Jasinski scored 12 seconds into the third period to give the Lynx a two-goal lead. Both teams failed to capitalize with a player advantage. Fox Cities went 0-for-3 on the power play and the Lynx were 0-for-2. Armstrong had 16 saves.