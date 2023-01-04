Verona junior forward Emma Stebbeds scored five goals and the Madison Metro Lynx went 2-1 to finish second place in the three-day Culver’s Cup Tournament.
The Metro Lynx (8-3, 5-0 Badger Conference) lost to Superior 5-1 in the championship game on Dec. 30, at the Madison Ice Arena. The loss snapped the Lynx’s five-game winning streak.
The Lynx opened the tournament with a 6-1 win over Brookfield on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Madison Ice Arena. The Lynx then clipped St. Croix Valley 2-1 in the second round on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Superior 5, Metro Lynx 1
Superior erupted for four goals in the first period and powered by the Metro Lynx in the championship of the Culver’s Cup on Dec. 30.
Superior’s Addy Benson scored two goals. The second goal Benson scored came at 1 minute, 21 seconds into the second period.
Senior Grace Bonnell (Madison Memorial) got the Lynx on the board with a goal on assists from senior defenseman Jamie Steinmetz (Madison Memorial) and senior forward Naomi Held (Madison West) at 10:24 in the third period.
The Spartans outshot the Metro Lynx 37-22. Metro Lynx senior goaltender Addie Armstrong had a game-high 32 saves.
Metro Lynx 2, St. Croix Valley 1
Stebbeds scored two goals to propel the Lynx to a victory over St. Croix Valley on Dec. 29, at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Stebbeds scored on assists from Izzy Goldschmidt and junior forward Brita Lake (Verona) at 1:32 in the first period. The Fusion tied the game on Eleanor Adams’ goal at 13:57 in the second period. Stebbeds scored the game-winning goal about two minutes later on an assist by Bonnell.
The Fusion outshot the Lynx 26-19. Armstrong had 25 saves.
Metro Lynx 6, Brookfield 1
Stebbeds netted a hat trick and the Metro Lynx rolled past Brookfield in the first round of the Culver’s Cup on Dec. 28, at the Madison Ice Arena.
Stebbeds put the Lynx on the board with a goal at 4:45 in the first period. Both freshman forward Scout Elmer (Verona) and Bonnell assisted on the goal.
Bonnell scored two goals and Lake had two assists. Elmer finished with one goal and one assist. Bonnell scored at 13:53 in the first period to give the Lynx a 2-0 lead.
Stebbeds scored twice in the second period to extend the lead to 4-0. The first goal she scored in the second came on assists by junior defenseman Rowan Severson (Mount Horeb) and Lake at 6:37. She reached the hat trick with a goal in the 13th minute.
Elmer scored on assists from Lake and Stebbeds at 2:14 in the third period to give the Lynx a 5-1 lead. Bonnell capped the scoring with a goal on a pass by senior forward Rachel Jasinski (Middleton) at 15:59.
The Metro Lynx outshot the Glaciers 41-16. Armstrong had 15 saves.