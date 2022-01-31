The Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team nearly knocked off both of the state’s top teams over the weekend.
Madison took down No. 2 Fox Cities Stars 1-0 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Tri-County Ice Arena.
The Lynx fell to No. 1 Bay Area 2-1 in a nonconference showdown on Friday, Jan. 28, at Cornerstone Ice Center.
Verona sophomore forward Emma Stebbeds netted a hat trick to lead the No. 6 Lynx to a 7–0 Badger Conference win over the Rock County Fury on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Telfer Park in Beloit.
Metro Lynx 1, Fox Cities Stars 0
It took all three periods plus a pair of overtime periods for the first and only goal of the game.
Stebbeds scored the game-winning goal with Verona senior forward Rachel Mirwald assisting on the play.
The goal came 7 minutes, 5 seconds into the second overtime period.
Senior goalie Abby Nutini played over an hour in goal and stopped all 29 shots she faced. The Stars nearly outshot the Lynx (16-3, 8-0 Badger) 29-25.
Bay Area 2, Metro Lynx 1
The Lynx took the state’s top-ranked team to overtime, but it was Bay Area winning it in the extra time.
Emily Bill scored the first goal of the game 2:49 into the first period to give the Ice Bears a 1-0 lead. Stebbeds equalized 14:25 into the first. Senior defenseman Ally Jacobsen was credited with an assist.
The defenses held both offenses scoreless in the second and third periods.
Julianne Bradford scored on a power play 46 seconds into the first overtime period for the game winner.
Junior Addy Armstrong collected 27 saves for the Lynx.
Bay Area moved to 17-2-1 on the season with the win.
Metro Lynx 7, Rock County 0
Stebbeds scored two goals in the second period and added another score in the third.
Jacobsen recorded four points with two goals and a pair of assists. Senior forward Kaya Byce added two assists in the victory.
The Lynx scored two goals in both the first and second periods and added three more in the third. Senior forwards Alina Stiller and Mirwald both added one goal.
Madison outshot Rock County 47-17. Armstrong stopped all 17 shots faced in goal.