Senior forward Kaya Byce scored four goals to lead the Madison Metro Lynx to three wins and the championship of the Arrowhead Tournament.
The Metro Lynx (4-0) cruised to the title with a 9-1 win over Arrowhead on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Howard Mullett Ice Center in Hartland.
The Metro Lynx opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Brookfield the morning of Friday, Nov. 26. In the second game of the day, the Metro Lynx clipped Northland Pines 2-0.
Metro Lynx 9, Arrowhead 1
Byce scored two goals and had two assists to lead the Metro Lynx to the championship over Arrowhead Nov. 27, at the Howard Mullett Ice Center in Hartland.
Madison scored four goals in the first period. Byce scored her first goal on assists from Emma Stebbeds and Rahcel Mirwald at 8:34. Mirwald then scored on passes from Grace Bonnell and Byce at 11:18. Only 31 seconds later, Jamie Steinmetz scored on assists from Alina Stiller and Mirwald. A little more than two minutes later, Anna Faulkner scored on passes from Hannah Kasdorf and Steinmetz to give the Lynx a 4-0 lead.
The Metro Lynx scored five goals in the second period. Kasdord scored a short-handed goal 1:13 into the second. Moments later, Ally Jacobson scored on an assist by Rachel Jasinski to give the Lynx a 6-0 lead. The Lynx also got second-period goals from Bonnell, Jacobson and Byce.
The Metro Lynx outshot the Warhawks 17-7. Metro Lynx goalie Abby Nutini had six saves.
Metro Lynx 2, Northland Pines 0
Byce and Stebbeds each had a goal and an assist to propel the Metro Lynx to a victory over Northland Pines in the nightcap of the second game of the tournament Nov. 26.
Byce scored on an assist by Stebbeds at 2:02 in the first period. Stebbeds then clinched the win with a goal on an assist by Byce at 3:37 in the second period.
Madison outshot Northland Pines 30-18 and Nutini had 18 saves.
Metro Lynx 5, Brookfield 0
Stiller had a goal and an assist to lead the Metro Lynx to a shutout of Brookfield in the first-round of the Arrowhead Tournament Nov. 26, in Hartland.
Stiller found the back of the net on an assist by Izzy Goldshmidt at 4:14 in the first period. Kasdorf then scored on passes from Stiller and Steinmetz at 6:54.
The Metro Lynx added to their lead with two goals in the second period. Mirwald scored at 3:39 in the second and Byce added a goal at 4:21 to give Madison a commanding 4-0 lead.
Madison got a final goal from Stella Raichle off an assist by Jasinski at 15:27 in the third period. The Metro Lynx outshot the Glaciers 59-5.