It was tough going for the Madison Metro Lynx (13-4, 8-0 Badger) on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the girls hockey co-op fell to the Bay Area Ice Bears (16-2, 6-1 Eastern Shores) by a score of 7-1.
The game took place at Madison Ice Arena and was the Metro Lynx’s biggest loss since January of 2018, when they lost to Rock County 6-0.
In the second period, the wheels came off the bus for the Lynx – ranked No. 5 by Wisconsin Prep Hockey – as they gave up five goals and were outshot 21-6. Bay Area outshot the Lynx 54-17 in the contest.
Addie Armstrong led the game in saves, with 42. She was replaced by Addy Buzzell with five minutes left in the third period. Buzzell allowed no goals and had five saves in her time behind the crease.
The lone bright spot for the Metro Lynx was a first-period goal (4 minutes, 3 seconds) by center Sophie Wilde, which was assisted by Verona’s Emma Stebbeds and Grace Bonnell.
The assist marked Stebbeds’ 36th point of the season, which puts her at sixth in the state in points scored.
Despite being outshot 16-7, the Metro Lynx led at the end of the first period, 1-0.
In the second period, the Ice Bears – ranked No. 3 – got on the board after forward Emily Bill scored an unassisted goal and put the puck right over Armstrong’s right shoulder into the net (15:55). Shortly after, a Metro Lynx blunder led to a wide open goal for the Ice Bears (12:22). Bay Area kept their foot on the gas and scored two goals in 30 seconds (7:31, 7:05) to make the score 4-1. Another goal (2:41) made the game 5-1 Ice Bears with a period left to play.
The Ice Bears continued to control the game in the third period and scored two more goals, winning 7-1.
Bay Area also defeated the Metro Lynx last year 2-1.